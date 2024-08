Dheeraj, Merin to lead Telangana throwball teams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 11:56 PM

Telangana throwball squad in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Dheeraj and Merin have been appointed captains of the Telangana throwball men’s and women’s teams respectively for the upcoming 16th Senior Throwball South Zone National Championship at Bengaluru on August 3 and 4.

Squads: Men’s: Dheeraj (C), Lokesh, Yuvan, Badrinath, Praneeth, Tarun, Karthik, Balaji, Nithin, Lithin, Abhijith Raj, Nagaraju, Vishnu, Bhargavachary, Siddeshwar Reddy (Coach), Mallikarjuna Siddhu (Manager); Women’s: Players: Merin (Captain), Mavish, Sajiya, Ayesha, Siddhra, Sneha, Sahiti, Sai Akshaya Reddy, Sindhuri, Jahnavi, Harika, Snigdha, Esther, Lavanya, Sahasra Vaishnavi, Rajini (Coach), Smitha Murari (Manager).

