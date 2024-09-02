| Scr To Run Special Train From Bengaluru To Secunderabad On Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 05:34 PM

SCR

Hyderabad: To clear the additional rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced operation of a one-way special train from SMVT Bengaluru – Secunderabad.

The special train 106565 SMVT Bengaluru – Secunderabad will start at 8 p.m. on Monday and reach Secunderabad at 9.15 a.m on Tuesday.

En-route this train will stop at Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Rd, Raichur, Yadgir, Chittapur, Vikarabad and Lingampalli stations.

This special train consists of 2A, 3A, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.