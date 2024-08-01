World Athletics grants ‘Basic’ level recognition to Hyderabad Marathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 06:37 PM

Hyderabad Marathon recognised as Basic level by World Athletics

Hyderabad: World Athletics, formerly called as International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), has formally labelled the 13th edition of Hydeabad Marathon as World Athletics ‘Basic’ level, according to a press release here on Thursday.

World Athletics is the international governing body for the sport of athletics covering track and field events. The body is involved in standardization of rules and regulations for the sports, certification of athletic facilities, recognition and management of world records etc.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) for getting Hyderabad city on the World Athletics calendar through Hyderabad Marathon by getting World Athletics Label. He assured to support the event enabling it to meet all the necessary criteria of World Athletics.

Race Director of the current edition of the marathon, Rajesh Vetcha said in the years to come, Hyderabad woud produce some of the finest athletes in the country in both amateur and elite categories.

As the second marathon in India to receive this label, this affiliation puts Hyderabad on the world map of the international sporting calendar, boosting our city’s standing globally. Only 220 marathons have a label from World Athletics. HRS president Abhijit said the society was looking forward to host runners from all over the world who will participate in the marathon.

The Hyderabad Marathon is organised in association with NMDC and powered by IDFC First Bank.

