Dhoni is brand ambassador for Hyderabad-based Maxivision Eye Hospitals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:41 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals on Monday has announced legendary Indian cricketer and World Cup wining former captain of Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as its brand ambassador.

In a statement, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals said “Dhoni exemplifies trustworthiness, reliability, and excellence. These attributes closely resonate with Maxivision’s core values and philosophy, rendering him the perfect ambassador to spearhead the mission of educating and raising awareness about preventable blindness”.

Through M S Dhoni, the hospital is hoping to spread the message of preventive health care. “Dhoni’s iconic status will help raise awareness on a massive scale, encouraging people to prioritize their eye health and seek timely medical attention,” a press release said.

“Vision is at the heart of success in sports, where precision reigns supreme. The significance of clear vision extends far beyond the sporting arena. Regular eye check-ups and maintaining optimal visual health are equally vital for achieving excellence in life. One must prioritize both sports and healthy living to ensure that their vision remains at its best,” Dhoni in a press release said.

Dr. GSK Velu, CMD, Maxivision Eye Hospitals said, “We are thrilled to have MS Dhoni join us as our brand ambassador. With this collaboration, we aim to create greater awareness and ensure that accessible and affordable eye care becomes a reality for all segments of society.”

Sudheer VS, Group CEO of Maxivision Eye Hospitals said that a prominent personality like Dhoni will be very effective in making people aware about the importance of preventive eye care.