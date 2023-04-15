Diamond Jewellery exhibition at Lalithaa Jewellery’s Somajiguda showroom

Lalithaa Jewellery is offering diamond jewellery at a concessional rate per carat of Rs 4,000

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: A diamond jewellery exhibtion is underway at Lalithaa Jewellery’s Somajiguda showroom, according to a press release here on Saturday.

The showroom is showcasing an exclusive collection with international designs. The company is also offering diamond jewellery at a concessional rate per carat of Rs 4,000, during the exhibition and discount on its already lowest V.A.Charges. Lalithaa, the press release said is also offering a buyback policy. This ‘Cost Price Sale’ is for a limited period only.