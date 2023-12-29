Bhima Jewels ropes in Sobhita Dhulipala as brand ambassador

“Absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Bhima Jewels family. The commitment and values they uphold are truly commendable," added Sobhita.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: Bhima Jewels have roped in actor Sobitha Dhulipala as their brand ambassador. Their latest commercial ‘Made to Celebrate You’ is her first appearance as the face of the brand, showcasing diamonds and celebrating inspirational women from diverse backgrounds.

“We are very delighted to announce the association with Sobhita. She personifies values that resonate with our brand – her elegance, grace, and versatile style align seamlessly with our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty,” said Managing Director Abhishek Bindumadhav.

A selection of ornaments have also been introduced in the Lifestyle Lightweight Diamond Jewellery category this December, along with exclusive in-store promotions and offers available with the purchase of Diamond Jewellery.