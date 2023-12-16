Hyderabad: Devi Pavitra opens jewellery store in Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Devi Pavitra Gold and Diamonds Exclusive Jewellery Store opened at PNR Empire, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Saturday. The new store inaugurated by actor Kajal Aggarwal promises to be a unique shopping experience and has an exquisite collection of gold and diamond jewellery for women and men, including diamond necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more.

The store’s design is elegant and sophisticated, with a modern touch, providing a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for customers to shop, a press release said. Kajal Aggarwal said, “the thing I like most about Devi Pavitra is that they have choices which vary from traditional to modern designs.”

Devi Pavitra Gold & Diamonds of Directors said the jewellery at Devi Pavitra Gold & Diamonds Jewellery is made with the highest quality material and exquisite attention to detail.