Asia Jewels Show to be held from June 3 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Asia Jewels Show 2022 is all set to present the 40th edition of their popular jewellery exhibition in the city at Radisson Blu Plaza from June 3 to 5, from 10:30 am to 8 pm.

Patrons can peruse through fine gold, diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery, wedding jewellery, kundan, jadau and polki creations to name a few.

Speaking on the occasion, . Harish Sachdev from HRS Media said, “Asia Jewels Show is renowned for its handpicked jewellers and designs.”

Shop or pre-book your jewellery for the upcoming wedding season here.

On display will be jewellery designs from leading names of New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Surat and Hyderabad. Some of the brands you can expect to see are Panchkesari Badera jewellers, Tyani By Karan Johar, Swarnsri Gold and Diamonds, Simha Jewellers-Bengaluru, Nikhaar Jewels, Vitrag Jewels, Sehgal jewellers, Flourite by MS Kundan – Amritsar, Zurie Jewels – Mumbai, Aura Jewels,Sunil Jewellers, Jaipur, FZ Gems -Jaipur and more.