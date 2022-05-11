Did Mika Singh’s look for promo of ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ cost over Rs. 2.5 crore?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Mika Singh’s whole look, styled for the shoot of a special promo for Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, may have cost around Rs 2.5 crore. The special promo was recently shot near Chandigarh, Punjab. Mika Singh donned gorgeous Punjabi attire which brought out his inner ‘Punjabi Munda’! This fresh look gave us a glimpse into the singer’s lifestyle and it’s admirable how much love he has towards Punjab, his roots.

Mika Singh, one of the most influential fashion icons in India, can pull off different styles and looks fabulous doing the same. His fans are awestruck by his appearance and ‘best looks’. Mika solely wears Louis Vuitton shoes, and for this shoot he wore a pair of shoes worth around Rs 4.8 lakh. Even his custom-made watches are worth Rs 1 crore each!

His choice in clothing is ‘Gentlemanly’ as he tends to wear Louis Vuitton, Emporio Armani, and Manish Malhotra among Indian designers. All of which go beyond Rs 20 – 25 lakh. Mika Singh’s sunglasses are worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh, and he prefers Gucci and Balenciaga. We are waiting for Star Bharat to drop the much-awaited special promo of its upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, where we will finally get to see Mika Singh in all his glory!

Mika Singh will grace our television screens soon enough on June 19, with the launch of a special promo for his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, only on Star Bharat!