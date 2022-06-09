Star Bharat unveils the grand set of ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:53 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Star Bharat today unveiled the opulent and lavish set of its highly anticipated show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, produced by SOL Productions, at the beautiful Ummed Jodhpur Palace Resort & Spa. The resort was decked up with flowers, lights and candles, and the atmosphere was celebratory as the festivities saw participation from Mika Singh, the gorgeous contestants and more.

The grand celebration for the launch was packed with several energetic performances and celebratory music booming throughout the palace. The night was dedicated to folk musicians, Bollywood music and the mesmerising performances by close friend and host of the show Shaan, the effervescent Bhoomi Trivedi and musically gifted Jaspinder Narula, to name a few.

Star Bharat’s landmark show, which will see 12 contestants and Mika wooing each other, will be hosted by Shaan the melody king. Shaan, the host and dost, will give audiences a glimpse of the real Mika behind the very public persona as he sets out to select his dream girl.

The star of the evening and the show, singer and performer Mika Singh says, “I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl – ‘Dusron ki shaadiyon mein bohot Bhangra paa liya, ab apni baari hai’. Star Bharat’s ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ has given me the opportunity to find my companion for life and when they approached me with the show, it seemed like fate had already set things in motion! To find out who will be the chosen one finally, stay glued to Star Bharat at 8 pm starting June 19.”

Shaan, who returned to host a reality show after a gap of 14 years, said, “I was absolutely delighted and could never say no to such an opportunity. I am grateful to Star Bharat for making me a part of ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, jahan mera yaar will finally be on a pursuit to find his best life companion. I feel very excited but I am also nervous as it is a very big responsibility to make sure that I help him make the right choice. But anything for my brother and I am all set for it.”