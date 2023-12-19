Did not share raid videos, says DCP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:02 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Following a controversy over the videos in circulation about the police search and raids at a few pubs in Jubilee Hills on Sunday to check for drugs, the police clarified that the videos were not shared by them.

“The videos were taken by private people and might have been shared on social media platforms. In fact, the visitors themselves were filming the police operations at the pubs,” said DCP (west) Joel Davis.

An official of Jubilee Hills police station said the constables took videos for their own records and it was not shared with anyone. “It is a public place and anyone can visit the establishment. So we cannot ask anyone to not take videos,” he said.