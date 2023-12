| Attention Readers Send Your Views On How Pubs Were Raided In Hyderabad Details Inside

Attention readers! Send your views on how pubs were raided in Hyderabad. Details inside

Mail your views to 'city@telanganatoday.com' or as voice mail to WhatsApp No. 91825 63636

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:01 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Readers Views: Issues are raised over the way police raids were conducted on pubs and videos of guests subjected to frisking during the search for drugs, went into circulation.

Mail your views to ‘city@telanganatoday.com’ or as voice mail to WhatsApp No. 91825 63636.