Outrage over raids at Hyderabad pubs, restaurants

Videos of these checks, widely circulated on social media and through WhatsApp forwards, depict a scene that many deem a violation of privacy and a blatant disregard for personal dignity

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 11:01 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Police teams along with canine squads during the raid on a pub in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The raids by the police on some city pubs and the intrusive searches for drugs that included frisking of guests and inspection of their wallets has sparked outrage.

Videos of these checks, widely circulated on social media and through WhatsApp forwards, depict a scene that many deem a violation of privacy and a blatant disregard for personal dignity.

While supportive of police in their crackdown against the drug menace, many raise objections to the way police teams raided the guests while they were in the midst of enjoying their drink and meals, and scrutinized their belongings. Also, wide circulation of the video footage captured during the raid has left both customers and pub owners irate.

A manager from a pub and restaurant expressed his frustration, saying, “It is very disappointing to see this. The videos going viral have impacted the customer turnout.”

Instrumental in shaping the city’s social landscape, pubs have families and friends settling down to unwind, celebrate or just chill out. “There may be some wrong doers but to treat all the guests as criminals is not right,” says a techie who is a regular to the city”s watering holes.

A pub owner describes the episode as a ‘disgrace’ and adds, “having been part of this industry for years, I would not want myself or my customers to endure such checks while trying to enjoy a drink or meal or a night out. This approach is a complete invasion of privacy and leaves a stain on the vibrant social spaces we strive to create.”

A young pub-hopper says he is all for the police taking the severest action against drug users and peddlers. “But I am outraged at the manner in which it is being executed. I would feel ashamed if subjected to such frisking and inspection,” he says.

“People go out to enjoy and spend time with loved ones, not to be treated like criminals. There has to be a more respectful and effective way to ensure police action without compromising our dignity,” says another customer expressing his dismay.

Law enforcement needs to find a balanced approach that maintains the police initiative without making everyone feel like a suspect, argues the owner of a popular pub. Echoing similar sentiment, a young woman working with corporate communications says, “Police are always welcome to do their bounden duty, but please do not humiliate and traumatize us with such searches and circulating the videos.”