Did you ever wonder what letter ‘X’ on train coach means?

The post was shared by the Railways Ministry recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: While train journeys are our favourite during childhood, one must have noticed the large ‘X’ mark painted on the last coach of the train. The Railways Ministry took to Twitter to explain the meaning of the mark leading the post to go viral online.

The post was shared by the Railways Ministry recently. According to it, the ‘X’ symbol behind the last coach of a train signifies that the train has passed without leaving any coaches behind. The sign also acts as a confirmation for railway officials that the train has passed entirely.

“Did you know? The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train indicates that the train has passed without leaving any coaches behind (sic),” tweeted the Ministry.

Did you Know? The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind. pic.twitter.com/oVwUqrVfhE — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 5, 2023

“I always thought it was for swag,” commented a user. “The LV ie Last Vehicle board in the daytime and a flickering tail lamp at night mean that the train has arrived fully. It is the duty of the Guard to put up the LV board during the day time and the tail lamp at night. This is true for both passenger carrying train or Freight train (sic),” another explained.