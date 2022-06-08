Did you know these interesting facts about biological sciences?

1. The body cells is cockroach discharge their nitrogenous waste in the haemolymph mainly in the form of
1. Urea
2. Ammonia
3. Potassium urate
4. Calcium carbonate
Ans. 3
2. The chitinous exoskeleton of arthropods is formed by the polymerisation of:
1. Keratin sulphate& chondroitin sulphate
2. N-acetyl glucosamine
3. D-glucosamine
4. Lipoglycans
Ans. 2
3. Arrange the following echinoderms belong to the classes crinoidea, echinoidea, holothuroidea & ophiuroidea respectively in a sequence
a. Synapta
b. Neometra
c. Clypeaster
d. Ophiothrix
1. d-a-c-b
2. a-b-c-d
3. c-a-d-b
4. b-c-a-d
Ans. 4
4. Read the statements regarding echinoderms & choose the correct option
a. All are marine with organ system level of organisation
b. Adults are bilaterally symmetrical
c. They are dioecious
d. Fertilisation is internal & indirect development is observed
e. Triploblastic & acoelomate animals
1. (a) & (c) are correct
2. (e ) alone is correct
3. (a), (c ) & (e ) are correct
4. (a) & (e ) are correct
Ans. 1
5. Common character of all vertebrates without exception is
1. Body divided into head, trunk, & tail
2. Two pairs of limbs
3. Exo skeleton
4. Presence of skull
Ans. 4
6. A jawless fish, which lays egg in fresh water & whose ammocoetes larvae after metamorphosis return to ocean is
1. Entatretus
2. Myxine
3. Neomyxidae
4. Petromyzon
Ans. 4
7. Choose the correct statement
1. All mammals are viviparous
2. All reptiles have a three-chambered heart
3. All pisces have gills covered by an operculum
4. All cyclostomes do not possess jaws & paired fins
Ans. 4
8. The number of digits in the limb used for walking by reptiles are
1. 4
2. 2
3. 5
4. 6
Ans. 3
9. Which one of the following group of animals is homeothermic
1. Birds
2. Fishes
3. Reptiles
4. Amphibians
Ans. 1
10. Who has opposable thumb?
1. Platypus
2. Kangaroo
3. Mole
4. Lemur
Ans. 4
11. Which of the following animals is not viviparous
1. Whale
2. Elephant
3. Platypus
4. Flying fox(bat)
Ans. 3
12. In hemichordates buccal diverticulum extends into the
1. Pharynx
2. Proboscis
3. Trunk
4. Ventral ridge
Ans. 2
13. Match the items of both columns correctly
Column-I Column-II
a. Echeneis i. sea horse
b. Betta splendens ii. Angel fish
c. ptero phyllum iii suckur fish
d. hippocampus iv saimese fighting fish
The correct match is
a b c d
1. ii i iv iii
2. iii iv ii i
3. iii ii i iv
4. iii i iv i
Ans. 2
14. Birds are glorified reptiles because the birds evolved from the reptiles and also they share these characters with reptiles
1. Poikilothermic, anamniotic eggs, & epidermal exoskeleton
2. Poikilothermic, amniotic eggs, & epidermal exoskeleton
3. Homoeothermic, amniotic eggs, & dermal exoskeleton
4. Epidermal exoskeleton, amniotic eggs, & uriocotelism
Ans. 4
15. Assertion(A): Mammals have a relatively large brain when compared to that of other animals in relation to body size
Reason (R ): Number of optic lobes is four in the mammals & two in other vertebrates
1. Both (A)& (R ) are true, (R ) is correct explanation of (A )
2. Both (A) & (R ) are true, (R ) is not the correct explanation of (A)
3. Only (A ) is true, (R ) is false
4. Neither (A) nor (R ) is true
Ans. 2
16. The sound producing organ in mammals is
1. Glottis
2. Syrinx
3. Larynx
4. Pharynx
Ans. 3
17. Snakes are placed in the order squamata along with
1. Chelonians
2. Sphenodon
3. Crocodiles
4. Lizards
Ans. 4
18. The number of cranial nerves in the reptiles (except snakes) is
1. 8 pairs
2. 10 pairs
3. 12 pairs
4. 20 pairs
Ans. 3
19. Largest living invertebrate is
1. Loligo
2. Sepia
3. Octobus
4. Architeuthis
Ans. 4
To be continued …