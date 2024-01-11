Hyderabad: Dead cockroach found in biryani at Jubilee Hills BBQ restaurant, GHMC conducts inspection

Expressing their disgust, the customer immediately raised the issue with the restaurant staff.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 January 2024, 12:47 PM

Hyderabad: A customer at a barbecue restaurant in Jubilee Hills was in for an unpleasant surprise when they discovered a dead cockroach in the biryani served to them.

In response to the complaint, officials from the Assistant Food Controller of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) promptly conducted an inspection of the restaurant premises on Wednesday.

The GHMC officials assured the affected customer and the public that necessary actions would be taken to address the concerning incident.