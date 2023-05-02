Cockroach found in chicken biryani: Hyderabad restaurant fined Rs 20,000

As per Arun's complaint, he ordered chicken biryani parcel from Captain Cook Restaurant and found a cockroach crawling out of food.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the Captain Cook Restaurant at Ameerpet to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation to one of its customers, M Arun, who found a cockroach crawling out of his chicken biryani takeaway parcel. The incident, which occurred in September 2021, has led to the restaurant being held guilty of failing to maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards.

As per Arun’s complaint, he ordered the chicken biryani takeaway parcel from Captain Cook Restaurant and found a cockroach crawling out of the food upon reaching his workplace.

He stated that the incident not only killed his appetite for days but also made him throw up. Arun immediately contacted the restaurant and informed them of the incident, only to receive an apology from the manager, who claimed that pest control had recently taken place in the establishment.

However, he refused to accept the apology and took the matter to the District forum. During the hearing, the restaurant denied the allegations made by Arun and claimed that the meal was fresh and hot, making it impossible for an insect to stay alive at that temperature.

But the commission found the restaurant owners guilty and pointed out that they failed to maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards. Additionally, a video presented by Arun showed that a cockroach had indeed crawled out of the food.

The commission has ordered the restaurant to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation to Arun and an additional Rs 10,000 for the costs incurred while hearing the matter. The guilty have been directed to pay the fine within 45 days. The commission has also emphasised the need for establishments to maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards while providing food to customers.