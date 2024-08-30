Differences in Gadwal Congress to the fore over Market Yard Committee chairman post

Ever since BRS MLA B Krishnamohan Reddy defected to Congress, party incharge Saritha Tirupataiah has been locking horns with the former over different issues

Jogulamba Gadwal: Internal rumblings continue to surface in the district Congress unit. Ever since BRS MLA B Krishnamohan Reddy defected to Congress, the party incharge and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha Tirupataiah has been locking horns with the former over different issues.

This time, the two groups engaged in a battle over appointment of chairman for Gadwal Market Committee. Both the groups insisting that the person recommended by them should be considered for the appointment. To this effect, both the groups have written letters to the party leadership as well.

While Saritha Tirupataiah recommended the name of Dhanalaxmi for the post, MLA Krishnamohan Reddy referred Kuruva Hanumanthu’s name, according to reports.

These disturbances in the district unit have been posing challenges for the State leadership. The rivalry between the two groups hit a new high on August 17 when Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao experienced a tough time in convincing both groups.

Saritha’s followers blocked the Minister’s convoy and insisted that he pay a visit to her house before participating in the official programmes.

This was after the local MLA joined the Minister for participating in the programmes. As the situation turned tense, the Minister heeded to Saritha’s followers demands and left the local MLA disappointed. These are a few instances, which reflect the plight of the BRS MLAs, who had joined the Congress.