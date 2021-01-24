Dig in some flavourful chicken

Chicken Ullikaram is a delicious dish cooked by blending onions and spices in a unique way. It has a burst of flavours and tastes super yummy. Ullikaram is such a style of cooking that gives dishes not just warmth but depth and immense flavour. Ullikaram is generally prepared with sautéed onions along with some chilies, ginger and garlic. The delicacy pairs well with idli, dosa, and roti. Chicken Ullikaram tastes the best with hot steaming rice or when paired with some dal or rasam rice as well .This recipe is popular across South India and is prepared regularly in all households. A must-try recipe for people who love chicken!
Serves: 4 members
Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
Chicken: 1/2 kg
Onions: 2
Cumin seeds: 1 tsp
Coriander seeds : 2 tsp
Red chilies : 7 to 8 nos
Garlic cloves: 4 to 5 nos
Ginger: 2 to 3 small pieces
Lemon: 1/2 a squeeze
Green chilies: 2 slit
Salt: 2 tsp or as needed
Oil: 1 1/2 tbsp
Turmeric powder : 1/2 tsp
Garam masala: 1/4 tsp
Curry leaves: 2 shoots
Coriander leaves : 3 tbsps for garnishing
Method:
- Take 1/2 kg of chicken, wash it and place it aside for a while
- Take a big sized onion and roast it on direct flame on all the sides until brown and cooked
- To a pan add 1 tsp of cumin seeds and 2 tsps of coriander leaves and roast until change in colour
- Add 7 to 8 red chilies and roast for a while, put off the flame and let it cool down
- To a mixie jar add roasted, diced onion, roasted cumin, coriander seeds and red chilies
- Add 7 to 8 garlic cloves, 2 to 3 ginger pieces to it and grind them in a fine paste, add water if required
- To the cleaned chicken, add 1/2 a squeeze of lemon, 2 tsps of salt and let it sit for 15 mins
- Add onion paste to the chicken and let it marinate for min 1/2 an hour
- Heat a pan and add 1 1/2 tbsps of oil, add 1 medium sized sliced onion and fry until it changes colour
- Add 2 green chilies and 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder
- Add marinated chicken
- Place a lid and cook it on low flame till the water released from the chicken evaporates
- Stir it whenever required
- Adjust the taste accordingly, add 1/4 tsp of garam masala and stir well
- Add 2 shoots of curry leaves, 3 tbsps of coriander leaves and cook for a while
- Put off the flame. Tasty and delicious Chicken Ullikaram is ready
