Dig in some flavourful chicken

This recipe of Chicken Ullikaram is an absolute winner and perfect for anyone looking for a spicy chicken curry

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 6:12 pm

Chicken Ullikaram is a delicious dish cooked by blending onions and spices in a unique way. It has a burst of flavours and tastes super yummy. Ullikaram is such a style of cooking that gives dishes not just warmth but depth and immense flavour. Ullikaram is generally prepared with sautéed onions along with some chilies, ginger and garlic. The delicacy pairs well with idli, dosa, and roti. Chicken Ullikaram tastes the best with hot steaming rice or when paired with some dal or rasam rice as well .This recipe is popular across South India and is prepared regularly in all households. A must-try recipe for people who love chicken!

Serves: 4 members

Preparation time: 10 to 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Chicken: 1/2 kg

Onions: 2

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Coriander seeds : 2 tsp

Red chilies : 7 to 8 nos

Garlic cloves: 4 to 5 nos

Ginger: 2 to 3 small pieces

Lemon: 1/2 a squeeze

Green chilies: 2 slit

Salt: 2 tsp or as needed

Oil: 1 1/2 tbsp

Turmeric powder : 1/2 tsp

Garam masala: 1/4 tsp

Curry leaves: 2 shoots

Coriander leaves : 3 tbsps for garnishing

Method:

Take 1/2 kg of chicken, wash it and place it aside for a while

Take a big sized onion and roast it on direct flame on all the sides until brown and cooked

To a pan add 1 tsp of cumin seeds and 2 tsps of coriander leaves and roast until change in colour

Add 7 to 8 red chilies and roast for a while, put off the flame and let it cool down

To a mixie jar add roasted, diced onion, roasted cumin, coriander seeds and red chilies

Add 7 to 8 garlic cloves, 2 to 3 ginger pieces to it and grind them in a fine paste, add water if required

To the cleaned chicken, add 1/2 a squeeze of lemon, 2 tsps of salt and let it sit for 15 mins

Add onion paste to the chicken and let it marinate for min 1/2 an hour

Heat a pan and add 1 1/2 tbsps of oil, add 1 medium sized sliced onion and fry until it changes colour

Add 2 green chilies and 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder

Add marinated chicken

Place a lid and cook it on low flame till the water released from the chicken evaporates

Stir it whenever required

Adjust the taste accordingly, add 1/4 tsp of garam masala and stir well

Add 2 shoots of curry leaves, 3 tbsps of coriander leaves and cook for a while

Put off the flame. Tasty and delicious Chicken Ullikaram is ready

Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu column for more recipes. YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu. Website: www.hyderabadiruchulu.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .