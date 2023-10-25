Diljit Dosanjh announces new song ‘Hass Hass’ with Sia

Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday said he has collaborated with Australian pop singer Sia on a song titled "Hass Hass".

By PTI Published Date - 01:54 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Photo: Twitter

The announcement comes months after Dosanjh, known for hit songs such as “Do You Know?”, Lover” and “Peaches”, shared pictures with Sia from a recording studio on social media.

“Hass Hass” will be released on Thursday night, wrote Dosanjh on his official X page.

“Surprise! The One & Only Queen @Sia. Brand New Song – HASS HASS… Out This Thursday 9.30pm IST DILJIT X SIA,” he captioned the cover art of the song.

Also a songwriter, Sia is known for chartbusters such as “Cheap Thrills”, “Chandelier” and “Unstoppable”.