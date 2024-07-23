Disability quota row: TS Minister Seethakka finds fault with Smitha Sabharwal’s remarks

Says officer should learn difference between field visits and working in offices
Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) condemned the comments made by senior bureaucrat Smitha Sabharwal over reservation for differently abled persons in the UPSC exams.
It was highly objectionable that despite being a senior IAS officer, Sabharwal commented on physical fitness of differently-abled persons. The officer should learn about the difference in field visits and working in offices, the Minister said.
“I am hopeful that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was briefed about her comments. If not, I will personally take up the issue with him,” Seethakka said.
Despite physical challenges, differently abled persons achieved success in different fields. People should appreciate their commitment and hardwork, if not support them in their endeavours, she said, adding that people making comments on differently abled persons reflects their mental health.