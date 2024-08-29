Tribal children in Seethakka’s constituency struggle with no school building

If one did not see the children sitting on the floor with their books, none would know that it was a school.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 10:09 PM

Mandal Parishad Primary school at Bangarupally in Mulugu district.

Hyderabad: A mud-tiled roof, A few pillars. That is the Mandal Parishad Primary school at Bangarupally hamlet at Kanthanapally panchayat under Kannigudem mandal at Mulugu district.

If one did not see the children sitting on the floor with their books, none would know that it was a school. In 2007, a few Girijan tribals had upgraded their Bangarupally gudem into a village with 34 houses and a population of nearly 150. For the convenience of students, a primary school was established under the Mandal Parishad.

Since then the schools lacks a permanent structure, it is under the makeshift structure that classes are conducted for students from Class One to Five. Villagers said the Education department failed in ensuring basic amenities at the school, which falls under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya’s constituency.