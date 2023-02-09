Discharge duties with humanity, Ramagundam CP advises police

Rajeshwari told Sub-Inspectors to win the confidence of victims and to be accountable as petitioners would meet them first in a police station
Mancherial: Newly posted Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari advised police to discharge duties with a sense of humanity and to operate cordial bonds with the public. She along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Kekan Sudhir Ramnath convened a meeting here on Thursday with police officials working in Mancherial district.
Rajeshwari told Sub-Inspectors to win the confidence of victims and to be accountable as petitioners would meet them first in a police station. She stated that law and order of an area would depend on performance of the Sub-Inspectors.
The Commissioner also instructed cops to carry out mapping of crimes reported under the limits of a police station. She also wanted to conduct community outreach programmes and to address challenges if any.