Mancherial municipal commissioner’s wife found hanging

The couple have a seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

File photo: Jyothi

Mancherial: The wife of Mancherial Municipal Commissioner N Balakrishna was found hanging in their residence at Aditya Enclave Colony here on Tuesday.

Mancherial Assistant Commissioner of Police B Tirupathi Reddy said Jyothi, 30, was found hanging by a neighbour, who got suspicious when Jyothi did not open the door after knocking for quite a long time. The neighbour alerted Balakrishna, who rushed home, after which the police were called in.

Also Read Mancherial student dies of cardiac arrest in USA

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kekan Sudhir Ramnath and Thirupathi Reddy are investigating. Thirupathi Reddy told the media that though initial suspicion was of a suicide, there was no suicide note found in the house. The police were also waiting for Jyothi’s parents to come from Khammam. Balakrishna was in shock and not in a condition to talk, he said.

The couple have a seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter.