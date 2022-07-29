Discipline and hard work must to reach goal: Kothagudem SP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Kothagudem: Addressing SI and constable job aspirants at the valedictory of free job coaching classes at Kothagudem School of Mining (KSM) here on Friday, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G stated that “with discipline in life and hard work one could easily achieve his or her goal”.

The coaching classes were organised under the aegis of the district police with the support from District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

The free training camp was conducted for 60 days with experienced teachers, police officers and staff. Daily classes were conducted with the teaching team of Sri Medha Institute, Kothagudem. Physical training was given by expert police officers and staff from the Armed Reserve Police.

Dr. Vineeth wished all the candidates who attended the training classes to get jobs in the police department. Training classes would also be conducted for the main exam for those selected in the preliminary exam, he said.

The SP thanked the Collector and the college management for their support in conducting the training classes. AR Additional SP D. Srinivasa Rao, Kothagudem DSP G. Venkateswara Babu, KSM principal Punnam Chander and others were present.