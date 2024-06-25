Discussion on Secunderabad Cantonment merger held

During the video conference, he asked the State government officials to expedite the process of excision of civil areas in the cantonment areas at the earliest as the union government was determined to abolish the Cantonment Boards, which were the legacies of the British rule in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 11:51 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Defence Secretary A Giridhar held a conference with senior officials of various State governments and discussed the modalities for excision of civil areas from the limits of cantonments and merging them with municipalities.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said the State government had already responded to union government’s proposal for excision of civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and merge them with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. “The Telangana government is keen to complete the process quickly,” Santhi Kumari said.

The Chief Secretary further reminded that the committee constituted by the Central government to finalise the modalities for removal of civil areas did not share its report with the State government so far.

The State government would work closely with the central government to expedite the process quickly, she added.