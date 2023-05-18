Disha Patani shares sweet birthday wish for her dad

Disha Patani shared a blur video of her parents from the birthday celebration on Instagram story and penned a sweet note for her father.

By ANI Published Date - 02:44 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Disha Patani

Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani on Thursday penned a sweet note for her father Jagdish Singh Patani on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram story, Disha shared a blur video of her parents from the birthday celebration.

In the video, her dad can be seen standing in front of the birthday cake.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happy b’day daddy. Thank you for teaching me how to love unconditionally.” Recently, Disha’s Bollywood debut movie ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ (2016) was re-release in theatres on May 12.

Playing the pivotal role of Priyanka Jha, the girlfriend of MS Dhoni played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with just a small screen time in the film, Disha ruled over the hearts of the audience.

The biopic based on the former Indian cricket captain’s life. The film was not only loved by a legion of his fans and critics alike, but it also became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in 2016.

Apart from Disha and Sushant, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled ‘Suriya 42’. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar’s next action film ‘Yodha’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.