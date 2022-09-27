Check out Disha Patani’s bikini looks that will raise mercury levels

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

With her well-maintained body and dazzling aura, Disha Patani has set a benchmark when it comes to donning a bikini.

Hyderabad: With her well-maintained body and dazzling aura, Disha Patani has set a benchmark when it comes to donning a bikini. There isn’t any time that the diva wore a bikini and didn’t make the heads turn. Be it in films or in personal life, Disha’s bikini looks become the talk of the town in on time. While most of the time she went on to give major fashion goals to her fans, she also did make headlines and left the masses talking about her looks.

Having said that, let’s check out when Disha sported the bikini and ruled our hearts with her magnificent aura.

The black colour

Having worn a full black bikini, Disha truly took up the hotness parameters to the next level.

Setting up beachside fashion

While redefining her sensualness in a white bikini with a pose on the jet ski, Disha is giving us major beachside fashion goals.

Perfect for the vacation

Winning all the hearts with her cute smile, Disha’s hotness just got a bit higher in a pink bikini.

A red outfit for a hot day

Disha truly made the ambience shine a bit brighter in a red bikini she wore with her pretty smile.

Multicoloured beachside swimsuit

Yet again giving us a major beachside fashion goal, Disha in her multicoloured swimsuit is rising the temperature.

Meanwhile on the work front, while Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in ‘Suriya 42’, the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.