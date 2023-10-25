Diskhanth Parade: 175 IPS trainees to graduate tomorrow

There are 34 women in the batch and 20 foreign officers; Home Minister Amit Shah to be chief guest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: The Dikshanth Parade of the 75 RR batch will be held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) with union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, here on Friday.

In all, there are 34 women IPS officer trainees in the batch and of the 175 officers who complete their training, 20 are foreign officers from neighbouring countries. Among foreign officer trainees, six are from Bhutan, five each from Maldives and Nepal, and four from Mauritius Police.



The officers had gone through the 45-week first phase training programme at the SVPNPA after completing their 15-week foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. Further, they will undergo a four-week attachment with Parliament, various Central Police Organizations, Central Armed Police Force and the Army followed by 29 weeks of District Practical Training.

The candidates were exposed to subjects like CrPC, IPC and Special Laws, the Indian Evidence Act, Investigation, Forensics, Information and Communication Technology, and Criminology among others. They also underwent training in jungle operations with Greyhound units, advanced weapons, and explosives at the Central School of Weapons and Tactics.

SVPNPA Director A S Rajan said the training had an emphasis on the importance of attitudinal training, ethics, and human rights which were needed in the changing world for officer trainees. “We have changed the methodology of teaching and training to prepare the young officers to the modern day requirements on the field like white collar offences, cybercrime, etc,” he said. SVPNPA Additional Director, Amit Garg was also present.

