Hyderabad Police increase vehicle checkings ahead of polls

Vehicle checking is being conducted at various places at different timings by the local police to contain transportation of cash, gold and other freebies by political parties and candidates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have stepped up vigil in the city ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the State.

Vehicle checking is being conducted at various places at different timings by the local police to contain transportation of cash, gold and other freebies by political parties and candidates.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Santoshnagar police who were conducting vehicle checking operation, stopped the car of AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri and checked the vehicle. While the vehicle checking was going on Pasha Quadri, himself got down from the car and helped the police in checking his vehicle.

Vehicle checking was conducted at other places in the city including Golconda, Langer Houz, Kulsumpura, Bahadurpura, Chanchalguda, Musheerabad and other places.

In a related development, the Chandrayangutta police conducted a cordon and search operation at Naseebnagar in the evening. The police seized several vehicles as the persons who claimed to be owners of the vehicles but failed to show documents. The police also counselled the rowdy sheeters and asked them not to indulge in any unlawful activities.

Also Read Hyderabad shivers as night-time temperatures plunge