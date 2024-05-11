Growing anger against Congress will impact political dynamics in TS: KCR

The excitement in the public that was witnessed in the initial days of the Congress government, had died down, K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 09:26 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Saturday that the growing anger towards the Congress government would significantly impact political dynamics in the State.

The Congress would be paying a high price in the parliamentary polls because of the resentment and disillusionment that was mounting among all sections, he said, adding that the total reversal of the Congress fortunes within a very short span of time owed to its own follies. People, especially farmers, had started cursing the government and began calling it as the bane of the State. The excitement in the public that was witnessed in the initial days of the Congress government, had died down, he said.

Elaborating on factors that contributed to the downward trend in the Congress graph, he said three or four key issues had done enough damage. Over 80 to 90 tmc of water was let off from the KLIS barrages on the plea that the NDSA wanted to empty them for investigation. Reservoirs, dams and other sources integrated with the KLIS were not filled thus adding to the scarcity conditions in the State. The failure to extend crop investment support, shortages in power supply and burning motors, all added to the frustration of farmers.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the crop loan waiver up to Rs.2 lakh, one of the promises of the Congress, would be impossible to implement and Revanth Reddy would not be able to fulfill it at any cost as it would require an outlay of Rs.40,000 crore. Banks had already started serving notices to the farmers who had defaulted on repayment of loans.

Asked about the phone tapping case, he rubbished it stating that the Chief Minister would not have anything to do with the way intelligence inputs were furnished to the government by the police.