‘Elemental’ hits iconic Carlton Beach; closes Cannes Film Festival 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animation film ‘Elemental’ closed the 76th International Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 27. Filmmakers Peter Sohn (director), Denise Ream (producer) and Pete Docter (EP and CCO of Pixar) joined English-language voice talent Leah Lewis (Ember) and Mamoudou Athie (Wade), plus members of the French-language voice cast Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ember) and Vincent Lacoste (Wade) on the beach.

The film opens in US theatres on June 16. A new clip is also available to view and share.

‘Elemental’ is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The animation movie features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.