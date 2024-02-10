| Disneyplus Hotstar To Stream Akkineni Nagarjunas Naa Saami Ranga On This Date

DisneyPlus Hotstar to stream Akkineni Nagarjuna’s ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ on this date

Directed by debutant Vijay Binni, the film features Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and others in crucial roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s Sankranti release, ‘Naa Saami Ranga,’ is gearing up for its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film, which was released in theatres on January 14th during Sankranti, garnered positive responses from audiences across the Telugu-speaking states.

It will be available for streaming on February 17th on the video streaming platform DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Directed by debutant Vijay Binni, the film features Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and others in crucial roles.

The video streaming platform announced the release date for the movie on OTT through its social media handles.

This announcement has sparked excitement among fans who missed the chance to watch the film on the big screen, as they eagerly anticipate enjoying it.