Hanu-Man movie OTT streaming set for this date

Hanu-Man defined a new style of visual spectacle with minimal resources.

By Saki Updated On - 1 March 2024, 05:36 PM

Hyderabad: Hanu-Man, the first installment of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), is the biggest blockbuster from Tollywood so far in 2024. The film stood as the industry hit in Telugu cinema for this Sankranti. Director Prasanth Varma paved a new way of technical standard filmmaking with a low budget. Hanu-Man was just made on a budget of 40 crores, but it bagged 330 crores in gross at the box office, setting many records in multiple languages. Hanu-Man is the second-highest grossing film this year at the Indian box office and the first-highest grosser at the Telugu box office.

Hanu-Man defined a new style of visual spectacle with minimal resources. The film entertained the audience completely in theaters, despite the language and age. Hanu-Man is now set to stream on the OTT platform. Zee5 acquired the rights for this Sankranti blockbuster, and the film will stream on Friday, March 8.

Hanu-Man stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The film will have a sequel in 2025 with the title ‘Jai Hanuman’.