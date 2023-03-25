Disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from LS is unconstitutional: Bhatti Vikramarka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

File Photo: Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka termed the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha unconstitutional.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party had implicated Rahul Gandhi in a false case and made a Surat court convict Gandhi. The court gave a month of time to move the High Court. However, Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha. The act is against the spirit of the constitution of the country. The CLP leader said the people of the Indian democracy were wise and they would protect those who raise their voice for the country. The country carries a history of teaching lessons to governments which suppress democracy using dictatorship , he said.

Vikramarka, who was touring Asifabad Assembly segment for the eighth day, said Gandhi won hearts of millions of people by taking up the Bharat Jodo Yatra, while BJP was handing over natural resources to a handful of industrialists. The Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, had registered a false case against Gandhi fearing he was becoming a great leader.