Dissidence brewing in Congress leaders of Munugode

Nalgonda: Dissidence in the Congress has once again come onto fore after Chalama Krishna Reddy’s name floated around as a possible candidate for Munugode by-elections.

Krishna Reddy was a follower of former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and has extensive contacts with the party cadre in the assembly constituency. Moreover, he had recently switched loyalty to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. The senior Congress leaders K Jana Reddy, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy were reportedly not in favor of candidature of Krishna Reddy.

Palvai Sravanthi, daughter late Congress leader who was five times MLA of Munugode, was also aspiring for the party ticket. A former ZPTC member of Congress from Munugode assembly constituency, on the condition of anonymity, said that there was no guarantee that they would not cross the line of the party in the by-elections. His comments were indicating the possibility of crossvoting in the by-elections. Krishna Reddy was not a capable leader to face either Rajagopal Reddy or TRS candidate, he maintained.

Congress leaders Punna Kailash Netha and Palle Kalyani were reportedly examining the options to change the party, if they failed to get the opportunity as Congress candidates.

Confusion in TRS cadre cleared

On the other hand, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy held a meeting with 12 TRS leaders, who were nursing hopes of being nominated by the party as the candidate. When the TRS leaders brought to the notice of the minister about the news published in a newspaper indicating that Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy’s name was almost finalised, the minister made it clear that the by-elections were prestigious to the party. “We should work for the victory of the party candidate, who ever may be, for the by-elections. Those who support the decision of the party should continue in the TRS”, he made it clear, according to a leader, who attended the meeting.

With this, race for ticket by the TRS leaders literally ended as the meeting gave some clarity on the candidate of the TRS.