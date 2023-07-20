District Collector Ila Tripathi conducts inspection in wake of heavy rains forecast

Mulugu: District Collector Ila Tripathi has asked residents of the low-lying areas in, Kannaigudem, Wazeedu and Venkatapuram mandals to be vigilant and take precautions in the wake of incessant rains expected due to a low-pressure system.

The Collector along with the officials visited the Sammakka barrage (Tupakulagudem barrage) in Kannaiguem mandal and surveyed various streams in Wazeedu Mandal, as well as Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and flood-prone areas on Thursday. She advised officials to remain watchful over the next three to four days and be prepared for potential evacuations in low-lying regions if required. She also recommended the establishment of rehabilitation centres and instructed authorities to keep two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on standby at Eturnagaram. Speaking to the media, she said there was no immediate threat from the flood as the rainfall was coming down in the catchment areas, mainly at Sironcha in Maharashtra. She, however, asked the people to stay alert.

Tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) were urged to closely monitor the situation and implement preventive measures to ensure that roads and villages in flood-affected areas are accessible to residents. Mulugu RDO K Satyapal Reddy and others accompanied her.

Meanwhile, the Sammakka Sagar Barrage is currently spilling water at a rate of 876,940 cusecs. This is the maximum capacity of the spillway gates, so the level of the reservoir is expected to rise rapidly.

Sammakka Sagar Barrage – July 20, 4:00 PM

Level: 81.20/83.00 M

Capacity: 5.19/6.94 TMC

Inflows: 876940 Cusecs

Outflows:

JCR DLIS intake PH: 0 Cusecs

Through Spillway Gates: 876940 Cusecs

No. of gates open: 59

