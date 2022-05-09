District Collector inspects development works in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Nalgonda: The district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil on Monday asked officials to complete works of road expansion, median, central lighting, junctions and development works taken between Marriguda bypass road to Collectorate in Nalgonda by end of May. He along with Nalgonda municipal Chairman M Saidi Reddy and municipal commissioner Dr Ramana Chary inspected works in different areas on Monday.

Examining the urban park at Cherlapally, he asked the officials to complete the leveling the ground in the park as early as possible to develop greenery. He reminded that more than 10 big trees, which were affected in road widening, were translocated to the park. Parking place, a food court and toilets should also be developed at the park, he said. He examined the designs of Mission Bhagiratha taps, Ashoka Chakra and welcome board being developed at a junction at Marriguda by-pass road. He instructed the officials to commence the works of footpath on between Marriguda by-pass to the district collectorate.

He directed the municipal commissioner to start works within two days for development of the greenery in the road divider areas. He also underlined the need to complete the development works before monsoon season. He also suggested to the municipal commissioner to inspect the drainage works every day. He also examined the works of meat and vegetable markets in Agricultural market yard. He also instructed the contracting agency to setup a big clock in the clock tower centre junction, which would be considered as heart of the town.