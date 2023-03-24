District developments in Telangana today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Here are the latest news updates from Telangana districts

Sangareddy DEO, Senior Assistant nabbed while taking bribe from school management

Sangareddy: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have nabbed District Educational Officer (DEO) Nampally Rajesh and a Senior Assistant in his office, Ramakrishna while they were accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from the management of a private school on Friday. The DEO reportedly demanded the bribe for issuing a no objection certificate to the private school. The ACB officials said that the DEO was insisting on the payment of a Rs 50,000 bribe from the private school management when they had approached the ACB authorities. The ACB authorities had laid a trap and caught the two officers red-handed while they were accepting the bribe amount. Meanwhile, the ACB officials were carrying out the search at his office. The ACB DSP is expected to hold a press meeting by late evening on Friday.

Errabelli dares Bandi, and Revanth to prove allegation on TSPSC case

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has challenged the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy to prove their allegations on TSPSC paper leakage, if they had the evidence. He asked both the leaders not to resort to baseless allegations on the BRS government and Minister KT Rama Rao. Addressing a programme after inaugurating a godown at Inavolu in Wardhannapet constituency here on Friday, Dayakar Rao said that IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and his team had been working very hard for the development of the Telangana. “Minister KT Rama Rao is working day and night for the development of the State. But Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy are making baseless allegations,” he said and added that people would teach a lesson to both BJP and Congress.

FSCS Mart, godown inaugurated at Inavolu

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has inaugurated a Farmers Service Co-operative Society (FSCS) Mart and a 1000 MT capacity godown at Inavolu mandal centre in Wardhannapet constituency on Friday. These facilities were set up by the Warangal District Co-operative Central Bank. Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, local MLA A Ramesh, DCCB chairman M Ravinder Rao and others participated in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he said kirana and other items would be available at discounted price at this mart and appreciated the DCCB for setting up the facility. Rao also said that the BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving a lot for the strengthening of the cooperative system in the State.

Infant abandoned in Sangareddy district

Sangareddy: In an inhuman act, unidentified persons have abandoned a just-born baby girl in the bushes located close to the MPDO office in Sirgapur Mandal headquarters on Friday. The infant was wrapped in a bed sheet. After hearing the crying of the infant, locals came to her rescue and called the police. The infant was taken to a hospital. Later, she will be shifted to MCH in Sangareddy. The baby is healthy. A case has been registered. The efforts are on to trace the persons who abandoned the girl.

RTC driver ends life in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: An RTC driver Ratharapu Rana (46) of Yellandulapadu of Yellandu town in the district ended his life by hanging himself at his residence on Friday. Some time ago he was transferred to a depot in Hyderabad from Bhadrachalam TSRTC depot. Distraught due to family disputes he resorted to the extreme act. The family members noticed it and rushed him to the Government Hospital where he died.

Dr. GSR Trust to organise free health camp on Sunday

Kothagudem: Dr. GSR Charitable Trust will organise a mega free medical camp on Sunday for the residents of Sujatha Nagar mandal on Sunday. Medical examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm. Medicines will be given, diagnosis tests will be conducted and free surgeries will be done for those who need it, the trust chairman, Director Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao said. He will formally start the distribution of exam pads on Saturday to the students of 8th, 9th and 10th classes in the government schools of Kothagudem, Paloncha, Chunchupalli, Sujathanagar, Laxmidevipalli mandals.