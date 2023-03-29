Divi’s Laboratories donates RO water plants to Bhadradri Temple

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated six free water plants at Bhadradri Temple in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated six free water plants under the name, ‘Bhadradri Jala Prasadam’ at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday.

The RO water plants were donated and maintained by Divi’s Laboratories Limited. The minister asked the devotees to make use of the facility. He informed that Divis Laboratories has set up 37 RO water plants in famous temples of Telangana with about Rs 6.34 crore and 17 plants have been set up in one Yadadri alone. The minister appreciated Divis Laboratories for its gesture.

