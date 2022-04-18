Devotee from Hyderabad presents gold jewellery to Bhadradri temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

A devotee from Hyderabad, PVS Prasad presented gold jewellery to Bhadradri temple on Monday.

Kothagudem: A devotee from Hyderabad presented a gold necklace to Goddess Seetha Devi at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday. The devotee, a Director (operations) in a media house, PVS Prasad presented the gold jewellery weighing 24 grams and worth Rs 1.21 lakh to the deity fulfilling the wish of his mother, late Pingali Parvathi Prasad. She was a newsreader in Doordarshan Hyderabad.

He handed over the necklace to the temple superintendent Kathi Srinivas in the presence of a senior journalist Kona Anand Sharma and temple staff. Meanwhile the temple EO B Sivaji informed that an amount of Rs 1.88 crore was earned by the temple during the recent Sri Rama Navami celebrations. The temple earned an amount of Rs 1.22 crore from the sale of as many as 12718 sector tickets.

Similarly Rs 38.95 lakh from the sale of laddu prasadams and Rs 26.61 crore from talambralu sale. A total of 1.55 lakh laddus were sold while a total of 88704 packets of talambralu were sold during the celebrations, the EO said.

