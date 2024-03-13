Divyanka drops pics in yellow: ‘Visualising sunshine, manifesting memories’

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared new pictures of herself on social media, and has said that she is "visualising sunshine and manifesting memories."

By IANS Published Date - 13 March 2024, 01:14 PM

Best known for her role in shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, Divyanka took to Instagram, where she has 26.3 million followers and dropped a series of pictures wearing a yellow dress.

With minimal makeup and her hair untied, Divyanka is smiling ear to ear for the lenses. The look is rounded off with hoop earrings and a side bag.

The post is captioned: “Visualising sunshine, manifesting memories. #HolidayDreams (they say, manifest until you get it).”

A fan commented on the post: “Relax Breathe Believe..It will manifest.”

Another user wrote: “Hello sunshine, my eyes are blessed.”

On the professional front, she was seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.