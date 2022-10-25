Diwali crackers trigger explosion, 11-year-old killed in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

(Representational image). A 11-year old boy was killed in a cracker explosion during Diwali celebrations on Monday.

Machilipatnam: A 11-year old boy was killed in a cracker explosion during Diwali celebrations on Monday.

According to reports, the boy had put out the crackers in an open yard for drying in front of his house. The crackers suddenly burst and the sparks fell on a two-wheeler parked close by. The fuel tank of the vehicle exploded and the boy was caught in the flames.

On hearing the explosion, the boy’s parents rushed out of the house and put out the flames. He was taken to the government hospital nearby and later shifted to the Guntur General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.