Diwali health caution: How to avoid eye injuries

Ophthalmologists from the renowned LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad have issued a crucial reminder ahead of Diwali celebrations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Ophthalmologists from Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Tuesday have urged people to exercise caution and be mindful while bursting crackers during the upcoming Diwali celebrations.

While lighting crackers, people must observe necessary precautions to avoid severe burns and eye injuries, which later make it difficult for eye specialists to restore the eye sight, senior ophthalmologist, LVPEI, Dr Anubha Rathi in a press release said.

Dos:

• Purchase fireworks only authorized manufacturers

• Ensure crackers are thoroughly dried in the sun for two days.

• Safely store firecrackers in cardboard boxes, out of children’s reach

• Keep them away from flammable materials like gas cylinders or oil cans.

• Always supervise children closely while they play with firecrackers.

• Allow only one person to light a cracker and choose open areas

• Utilize candles/ phuljadis to ignite crackers

What to do?

• To avoid major burns, keep two buckets of water nearby

• Water can be used to douse any kinds of burns

• In severe burns, wrap victims in clean bed sheet and rush to hospital

• Use protective gear like shatterproof goggles when bursting firecrackers

• Avoid applying creams, ointments etc.