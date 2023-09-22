‘Falls Prevention Experience Centre’ inaugurated at LV Prasad Eye Institute

The idea is to raise awareness on safety precautions needed to reduce the risk of falling among elderly at home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: To raise awareness on safety precautions needed to reduce the risk of falling among elderly at home, a ‘Falls Prevention Experience Centre’ was inaugurated at Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

The centre for the elderly, which is a part of Gland Pharma Centre for Elderly Eye Care at LVPEI Kallam Anji Reddy campus, has been established to commemorate Falls Prevention Week between September 18 and 22.

“Simple measures such as regular eye and ear examinations, exercise, and addressing the fear of falling are critical for preventing falls in elderly. Additionally, making simple infrastructural modifications at home, including installing grab bars and railings, using a shower chair and non-skid tiles/mats in the bathroom, and ensuring proper illumination, significantly contribute to fall prevention,” said Dr Avinash Pathengay, Director of Elderly Eye Care Services, LVPEI.

The launch was followed by an awareness event featuring talks on common eye problems, fall prevention in elderly, and a brief overview of the dedicated elderly eye care services offered at LVPEI.