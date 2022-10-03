Time to upgrade your closet this festive season

Published Date - 05:12 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Hyderabad: As the monsoon rains bid goodbye and we welcome the pleasant autumn, you know that it is the time of festivals, it’s time for Dasara and Diwali celebrations. It’s time to revamp your wardrobe, relish traditional Indian delicacies and plan get-togethers with your loved ones.

South India shopping mall has rolled out massive discount offers and a lucky bumper draw for the entire festival season till October 25. As part of Dasara and Diwali celebrations, customers can shop for their favourite fashion and win Rs 6 crore worth of gifts in the bumper draw. The winners will be picked through lucky draw on October 5 and October 25. The prizes range from 50 Maruti Suzuki Spresso cars, 130 BikeWo electric bikes, 100 kg silver plates, 1140 induction stoves, 480 Tabs and much more.

In addition, the Double Dhamaka offer provides great discounts on saris and the menswear. The South India’s Swarna Vedukalu offers ornaments with the lowest to 3% wastage on golden ornaments and no wastage and making charges on silver.

Abhinay, director, South India shopping mall, said, “The upcoming festive season is an important occasion for the Telugu States. To enhance the festive fervour, we are introducing a special festive pricing on our latest range of collections through Dasara and Diwali lucky bumper draw of Rs 6 crore worth gifts for 2000 lucky customers.”