MLC K Kavitha extends financial support for treatment of injured in Diwali celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha extended a helping hand to people who suffered eye injuries during the Diwali celebrations and undergoing treatment at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad. She donated part of her salary to the hospital towards expenditure incurred to provide treatment to the injured.

The representatives of Telangana Jagruthi founded by Kavitha, handed over the donated amount to the hospital authorities on Tuesday. On behalf of Telangana Jagruthi, food is being arranged for the attendants of these patients, for three times in a day.

Kavitha also telephoned the doctors concerned and enquired about the condition of the patients who were injured during bursting of crackers as part of Diwali celebrations. She requested them to provide all possible treatments to improve the health condition of the patients and also assured her support in this regard.