DK Aruna becomes first woman to win Mahabubnagar LS seat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 04:51 PM

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: BJP candidate DK Aruna became the first woman to win Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat since 1952, when the first election was held in the country.

The Mahabubnagar seat was won by Congress leaders J Ramaswar Rao and Mallikarjun Goud four times each. Former union Minister and senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy and AP Jitender Reddy twice, whereas former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, Congress leaders K Janardhan Reddy, Mutyal Rao, D Vithal Rao and Manne Srinivas Reddy won the seat one time each.

Aruna had contested from Mahabubnagar in 2019 too, but lost to Congress candidate M Srinivas Reddy. However, this time she managed to win the seat by defeating Congress candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy in a closely contested poll.

After a gap of 40 years, woman wins Warangal seat:

Congress candidate Kadiyam Kavya created history by capturing the Warangal Lok Sabha seat after a gap of 40 years. In 1984, TDP candidate T Kalpana Devi won the Warangal seat by defeating Congress candidate Kamaluddin Ahmed. However she could not retain her seat in 1989 and since then, no woman candidate could win the Warangal seat.

In fact, since 1989, no major political parties in the State have given the Warangal Lok Sabha tickets to any woman. Though some women contested as independent candidates from Warangal in the past, they never won. However, this time Kavya managed to capture the seat by defeating BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh by a margin of 2,20,339 votes.