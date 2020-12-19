DNA databases effective in solving cases: CDFD Director

The importance of instituting a national DNA offender database in cracking down on violent sexual crime in India was emphasized

Hyderabad: DNA databases help in establishing the link between previous cases and present unsolved cases and are effective in solving investigations because majority of crimes are committed by repeat offenders and criminals, said Dr K Thangaraj, Director, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting & Diagnostics (CDFD).

Dr Thangaraj, who along with Dr JM Vyas, Vice Chancellor, National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and other experts from the fields of forensics, biotechnology, law enforcement, criminal justice and policy, came together to emphasise the importance of instituting a national DNA offender database in cracking down on violent sexual crime in India, said “It would be very useful in tracing multiple/repeated offenders, wherever they are. Establishment of an effective DNA database requires time and full cooperation between forensic laboratories, law enforcement agencies, and policymakers. Although several countries have established their DNA database, it is still at its infant stage in India.”

Dr JM Vyas said: “The DNA Bill pending before Parliament for approval provides procedure and monitoring of DNA data bank of accused, unknown bodies, suspect persons as well as crime scene profiles. This will help in establishing the identity of perpetrators of heinous crimes like rape and murder, and solve disputed paternity among others. At the same time, this Bill will also help exonerate innocents from prosecution.”

Dr GK Goswami, Inspector General of Police, Uttar Pradesh& Former Joint Director CBI said, “DNA made a grand entry in a spectacular fashion into the courtroom in 1986 and globally proved its evidentiary worth as ‘gold evidence’. Since inception, DNA not only enabled the judicial system to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt, but also established innocence against wrongful accusation.”

