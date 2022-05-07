| Do Not Carry Signs Of Other Faiths Party Flags Ttd To Devotees

Do not carry signs of other faiths, party flags: TTD to devotees

Hyderabad: The devotees coming to Tirumala for the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy are not supposed to carry other faith signs, deities, person’s photos, political party flags etc.

According to a release issued on Saturday, this rule has been under implementation since several decades in TTD. “But some devotees unaware and unmindful of this regulation were coming to Tirumala with photos of other faiths, favourite political and celebrities, political flags etc.on their vehicles,” the release pointed out.

The Vigilance sleuths while checking the vehicles at Alipiri, explain the rule and remove the stickers and flags as it is against TTD norms. The TTD appealed to the devotees to be aware of this important regulation of TTD and co-operate with the management.

